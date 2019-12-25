Hemant Soren invites Sonia, Rahul for Dec 29 oath-taking ceremony

Jharkhand's chief minister-designate Hemant Soren on Wednesday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to invite her for his swearing-in ceremony on December 29.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader also invited former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

"I have invited Sonia Gandhi Ji and Rahul Ji for the oath-taking ceremony. Sonia Ji has assured that Rahul Ji will attend the ceremony," Soren said after Mrs Gandhi.

Soren staked claim to form government in Jharkhand as he met Governor Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday, a day after assembly election results showed a clear majority for the alliance led by his party.

While JMM emerged as the single largest party after winning 30 seats, its Mahagathbandhan partners Congress and RJD won 16 and one seats, respectively.

Soren flew to Delhi on Wednesday to extend an invitation to Congress leaders.

The JMM leader said he will also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the oath-taking ceremony.

The ruling BJP faced a massive defeat in Jharkhand as it lost 12 seats and ended up with a tally of 25. Raghubar Das, who is the first Chief Minister of the state to complete a 5-year term, also faced a shock defeat in Jamshedpur East constituency at the hands of BJP rebel and Independent candidate Saryu Roy.

Soren, on the other hand, won from both Dumka and Barhait assembly constituencies.

In Dumka, Soren defeated Lois Marandi of the BJP by 13,188 votes while he beat Simon Malto in Barhait by 25,740.

Hemant, the 44-year-old son of tribal leader Shibu Soren, had earlier served as chief minister of the state from July 2013 to December 2014.

Soren jr served as deputy chief minister of the state from September 2010 to January 2013 before he brought down the Arjun Munda government by withdrawing support from the BJP.

He returned as the chief minister on July 15, 2013 with the support from Congress and RJD. At 38, Hemant Soren was one of the youngest chief ministers of the country.