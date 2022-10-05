Hemant Lohia murder: Police say PAFF not involved in crime, no terror angle found

Hemant Kumar Lohia (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir police have informed the media that they found no terror angle in the murder of Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia. They also debunked the terror group People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) claim that it was behind the murder.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, who visited the crime scene on Tuesday, told reporters that "these terror groups shamelessly own everything and anything".

Mukesh Singh, the Additional Director General of Police, said the main accused Yasir Ahmed's disclosures during interrogation are being corroborated, PTI reported.

The accused was the officer's domestic help. He allegedly attacked the officer with a broken ketchup bottle. Later, his body was set on fire. The guards stationed outside the officer's house broke open the door to find his body.

The accused was arrested hours after the crime in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the police, the man has had a history of showing aggression and appeared to be depressed.

The police found a diary in which he made several entries around the topic of death.

Aaj Tak reported that the officer's wife was also inside the house but couldn't help him as the accused had bolted the door from inside. He later escaped from the back door.

PAFF had claimed the murder was a gift for Amit Shah who is on a tour to Jammu and Kashmir.

The police, however, refuted the claim.