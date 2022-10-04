Hemant Lohia murder: 5 chilling remarks in Yasir Ahmed's diary that show his mental state

Hemant Kumar Lohia (File)

Yasir Ahmed, the 23-year-old accused of murdering IPS officer Hemant Kumar Lohia, used to maintain a diary in which he would write weird remarks, often around the topic of death. The police said Yasir was known to show aggression and appeared to be depressed.

Yasir Ahmed is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. He had been working at the officer's house for the last six months. According to the police, he allegedly attacked the officer with a broken ketchup bottle and tried to suffocate him. He later set the body on fire.

The officer's security guards noticed smoke from inside his house. They later found his body.

Ahmed was later apprehended. He is being interrogated.

Here are the five things Ahmed wrote in his diary.

Dear death, come into my life. Pardon me. My day, my week, my month, my year, and my life -- all have gone bad.

The diary also contains the Hindi song 'Bhula Dena Mujhe'.

I hate my life. There is only mourning in my life.

My life 1 percent, love in my life 0 percent, stress 90 percent, sadness 100 percent and fake smile 100 percent.

I don't have a problem with the kind of life I have been living. But I have problem with what would happen to me in the future.

The officer, 57, was the director general (prisons) in Jammu and Kashmir. He was posted to the union territory in August. He was not living with his family at the time of the incident.

The officer has a son who was scheduled to be married in December. He is an IT professional.

The officer's daughter is already married and lives in London.