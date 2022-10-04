Hemant Kumar Lohia murder: Accused domestic help Yasir Ahmed held; police reveal what happened on Monday night

Hemant Kumar Lohia (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have apprehended 23-year-old Yasir Ahmed, the prime accused in the murder of the Director General of Prisons, Hemant Kumar Lohia. The officer was found murdered with his throat slit. Yasir was working as a domestic help at the 57-year-old officer's house.

Yasir is said to be of an aggressive disposition and is reportedly depressed.

"In a major manhunt launched by Jammu and Kashmir police throughout the night, the accused involved in the murder case of DG Prison, Hemant Lohia has been apprehended," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), J-K said.

The ADGP added that the interrogation with the accused has now started.

Earlier, the ADGP had informed that the accused, who worked as domestic help with Lohia was on the run and they have recovered the murder weapon.

He claimed the police found a diary of the accused which showed his depressed mental state.

Lohia had been staying at his friend's house over the last few days.

He went back to his room on Monday night, police said, and the accused was already there on the pretext of helping him with some ailment.

"The helper then latched the door from inside and attacked him several times with a sharp weapon, and also tried to suffocate him. The accused as per history is an aggressive, unstable person," the police had said.

Yasir Lohar is 23 years old and is a resident of the Halla-Dhandrath village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Lohia had been posted as the D-G, prison, in August.

He has been survived by his son and daughter.

His son was to get married in December.