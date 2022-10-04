Hemant K Lohia murder: Servant becomes prime suspect in killing, J-K police say ‘no terror angle’; top updates

IPS officer Hemant K Lohia (Photo - ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir IPS officer Hemant K Lohia was murdered inside his house, and his body was discovered early on Tuesday morning. As per the initial reports, the main accused for the murder of the DGP is his house help, named Yasir.

Hemant K Lohia, who was one of the country’s senior-most IPS officers, was appointed as the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Prisons. Aged 57 years, Lohia has appointed to the post just a few months ago after holding several key posts in the government.

Lohia’s body was discovered on Tuesday morning, where his throat was found slit and there were burn marks on his body. Reports suggest that his throat was slit using a broken ketchup bottle and the murderer had tried to burn his body inside the house.

Here are the top updates from HK Lohia’s murder case –

As per the initial reports from the police, the prime accused in the murder of IPS HK Lohia is his house help. Lohia’s servant Yasir currently remains absconding and a manhunt has been launched in his search.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said, “Initial investigation reveals that he (Yasir Ahmed) was quite aggressive in his behavior and was also under depression as per sources.”

Further, the ADGP revealed that no terrorist angle has been discovered by the authorities in the killing of the Jammu and Kashmir DGP. Singh said, “So far no terror act is apparent as per the Initial investigation but a thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility.”

Just a few hours after the killing of HK Lohia, a terror group based in Jammu and Kashmir named The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the attack via a social media post, as per media reports.

TRF spokesperson, Tanveer Ahmed Rathar, said that the murder was a small gift to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is visiting Jammu and Kashmir and was scheduled to announce some infrastructure projects.

Prime suspect Yasir Ahmed, who was the house help of Lohia, was a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban and currently remains absconding.

(With inputs from agencies)

