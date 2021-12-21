Hema Malini reacts to MP’s sexist remark comparing roads to her ‘cheeks’- WATCH

BJP Member of Parliament (MP) and veteran actor Hema Malini broke her silence over the remarks made about her ‘cheeks’ by a fellow MP from Maharashtra, who compared them to the roads in his constituency as a metaphor.

Reacting to the comments made by the MP, Hema Malini said that such remarks are “not in good taste” and should not be made against any women. She further added that such statements by a member of Parliament should be avoided.

Maharashtra water supply and sanitation minister Gulabrao Patil on Sunday said that he wants to develop the roads in his constituency. He said that he wanted the roads in his area to be as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks.

While the minister later apologised for his statement, the veteran actress said that such remarks should not be made. In an interview with ANI, she said, “Better I keep my cheeks properly, safely. Waise karna nahi chahye (Such statements should be avoided).”

#WATCH "A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. Such comments are not in a good taste," says BJP MP Hema Malini on Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil comparing roads to her cheeks pic.twitter.com/SJg5ZTrbMw December 20, 2021

Hema Malini further added that comments of this nature can be overlooked if made by the general public, but should not be made by MPs. She said, “But if it is a Member of Parliament or anybody connected to our constituency (who says it), I don’t think it is in good taste. Any woman should not be used for saying (such things).”

In the video posted by ANI, she further said that the ‘trend’ of making such comments about women was started by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Malini said, “A trend of such statements was started by Lalu ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. Such comments are not in a good taste.”

After making the comment about Hema Malini’s cheeks, MP Gulabrao Patil issued an apology, in which he said, “I did not mean to hurt anybody. I apologise for the comments. I belong to the Shiv Sena that idolises Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Party founder Balasaheb Thackeray has taught us to respect women.”