Helping e-commerce brands steer ahead of challenges: Muhammad Siddiq Balagam

E-commerce started in the mid-90s in the west and was confined to a few big players for more than two decades. Now, e-commerce stores, both of small and large stature have proliferated the internet which makes it increasingly difficult for new players to survive. Without a well-defined roadmap, most e-commerce startups are destined to fail within a year or two. Mr. Muhammad Siddiq Balagam holds extensive experience in managing many e-commerce startups and helping them find traction and a dedicated consumer base in this ferociously competitive industry.

Mr. Muhammad Siddiq Balagam was an academically inclined student who loved business and wanted to learn the nitty-gritty of the e-commerce industry. He pursued his bachelor's degree in business and accounting from Oxford Brooks University upon completion of which he completed his master's from the Association of Certified Chartered Account (ACCA). He has worked with mammoths of the e-commerce and technology industry including Siemens Eng Co where he managed Tax and accounts for a sub-division of the company. As his career progressed, Mr. Muhammad Siddiq Balagam slowly became adept at drafting elaborate strategies to manage e-commerce businesses and conduct marketing campaigns for them. Now, he operates as an independent consultant and offers services of marketing, Business development, and consulting for clients across the globe. He has helped many niche e-commerce brands carve out their space in the digital space and has helped them become a major player backed by the trust of thousands of satisfied customers.

Mr. Muhammad Siddiq Balagam shares his opinions on the reasons behind the failure of an e-commerce startup. He says, " All startups begin with an ambition of promising change and improving lives but many fail to great their point across. Attention is a scarce trait nowadays and it is very difficult to amaze a prospective customer with your product. In addition to weak outreach, if the product offered by an e-commerce startup does not measure up to the audience's standards, the brand is destined to fail sooner or later. My consultancy services help many brands who have zero ideas of understanding consumer sentiment identify the factors that are obstructing growth. Every element, be it the website design, SEO compliance, SEM, and customer feedback, should be pitch-perfect if you wish to stay afloat in the industry."

