Nearly 300 illegal immigrants from the United States, including many Indians, have landed in Panama – a country in Central America – amid the US’ crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

The deportees – including from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China – are being held at a hotel in the capital Panama City before they can be repatriated to their countries of origin.

Pictures shared by news agencies showed the deportees holding up signs from the windows that read: “Please help us” and “We are not safe in our country.”

Panama has agreed to help the US – acting as a stopover – in its efforts to repatriate undocumented immigrants.

According to the government of Panama, 13 migrants have already been repatriated to their home countries and another 175 have voluntarily agreed to go back home. Those who refuse to be repatriated will be sent to a migrant facility in the country’s remote Darien province.

Indian immigrants deported

So far, three flights from the US have brought more than 300 illegal immigrants back to India since early February. All three flights were US military aircrafts and landed in Punjab’s Amritsar. It is expected that more such flights will be sent from the US.

Indian embassy’s statement

The Indian embassy in Panama has said the Indian deportees are “safe and secure” and with “all essential facilities.”

“Panamanian authorities have informed us that a group of Indians have reached Panama from US. They are safe and secure at a hotel with all essential facilities. Embassy team has obtained consular access We are working closely with the host Government to ensure their wellbeing (sic),” the embassy said in a statement shared on X.