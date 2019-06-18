Helicopters unable to reach, team of Garud commandos on way to AN-32 crash site on foot: IAF

Headlines

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1400 on Flipkart after Rs 25500 off, USB-C model to go on sale soon

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, SMS, images & quotes to share with loved ones

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

ISRO solar mission: Aditya-L1 spacecraft leaves Earth’s orbit for 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1400 on Flipkart after Rs 25500 off, USB-C model to go on sale soon

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, SMS, images & quotes to share with loved ones

Parliament special session LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to meet today in new Sansad Bhavan

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

HomeIndia

India

Helicopters unable to reach, team of Garud commandos on way to AN-32 crash site on foot: IAF

An IAF spokesperson said the helicopters have been unable to reach the crash site during the last three days because of inclement weather.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 12:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Air Force has said that the operation to retrieve the bodies of the 13 air warriors on board the ill-fated AN-32 aircraft that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh remained suspended on Tuesday as the helicopters, including Mi17s, Cheetah and ALH have been unable to approach the crash site.

After eight days of a massive search operation, the wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper last Tuesday at a height of 12,000 feet near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts. All 13 on board the aircraft died. 

IAF on Saturday said that efforts to retrieve the mortal remains of the 13 personnel have commenced but the progress is getting hampered due to turbulent weather in the region.

In a statement on Tuesday, Shillong-based IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said the helicopters have been unable to reach the crash site during the last three days because of inclement weather.

"Helicopters, including Mi17s, Cheetah and ALH have been unable to approach the site during the last three days, because of inclement weather in the valleys and cloud cover over the crash site. Retrieval operations require the steep mountain sides to be visible for the helicopters to safely hover close to the crash site and for operating crew to be able to see the personnel on the ground," he said. 

He, however, said the first segment of this trekking party which left on Monday is likely to reach the accident site on Tuesday.

"A ground team comprising Garud commandos of the IAF, SF (Special Forces) of Indian Army, civilian porters and hunters is already on its way to the accident site on foot. The first element of this trekking party is likely to reach the site late on June 19," he added. 

The spokesperson said that no effort is being spared by IAF personnel to ensure that the "mortal remains of their brothers in arms are retrieved at the earliest." The Army and Arunachal Pradesh state administration have all along provided unflinching support, he said. 

A team of 15 mountaineers was dropped near the crash site on June 12, a day after the wreckage of the missing AN-32 was located by a Mi-17 helicopter. Later, three more mountaineers joined the rescue team. 

A rescue team had recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) of the Russian-origin aircraft at the crash site Friday.

The team, however, has not been able to bring home the bodies of the martyred IAF personnel. 

The transporter aircraft was going from Jorhat in Assam to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China on June 3 when it had lost contact around half-an-hour after taking off. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi's impact on India

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Nick Jonas' birthday at his live concert in Omaha: Watch

Meet India's richest female fashion designer, built Rs 1000 crore firm with just 2 sewing machines; net worth is...

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Final

Watch: Pre-wedding shoot of Hyderabad cop couple goes viral; netizens react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE