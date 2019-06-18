Helicopters unable to reach, team of Garud commandos on way to AN-32 crash site on foot: IAF

An IAF spokesperson said the helicopters have been unable to reach the crash site during the last three days because of inclement weather.

The Indian Air Force has said that the operation to retrieve the bodies of the 13 air warriors on board the ill-fated AN-32 aircraft that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh remained suspended on Tuesday as the helicopters, including Mi17s, Cheetah and ALH have been unable to approach the crash site.

After eight days of a massive search operation, the wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper last Tuesday at a height of 12,000 feet near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts. All 13 on board the aircraft died.

IAF on Saturday said that efforts to retrieve the mortal remains of the 13 personnel have commenced but the progress is getting hampered due to turbulent weather in the region.

In a statement on Tuesday, Shillong-based IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said the helicopters have been unable to reach the crash site during the last three days because of inclement weather.

"Helicopters, including Mi17s, Cheetah and ALH have been unable to approach the site during the last three days, because of inclement weather in the valleys and cloud cover over the crash site. Retrieval operations require the steep mountain sides to be visible for the helicopters to safely hover close to the crash site and for operating crew to be able to see the personnel on the ground," he said.

He, however, said the first segment of this trekking party which left on Monday is likely to reach the accident site on Tuesday.

"A ground team comprising Garud commandos of the IAF, SF (Special Forces) of Indian Army, civilian porters and hunters is already on its way to the accident site on foot. The first element of this trekking party is likely to reach the site late on June 19," he added.

The spokesperson said that no effort is being spared by IAF personnel to ensure that the "mortal remains of their brothers in arms are retrieved at the earliest." The Army and Arunachal Pradesh state administration have all along provided unflinching support, he said.

A team of 15 mountaineers was dropped near the crash site on June 12, a day after the wreckage of the missing AN-32 was located by a Mi-17 helicopter. Later, three more mountaineers joined the rescue team.

A rescue team had recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) of the Russian-origin aircraft at the crash site Friday.

The team, however, has not been able to bring home the bodies of the martyred IAF personnel.

The transporter aircraft was going from Jorhat in Assam to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China on June 3 when it had lost contact around half-an-hour after taking off.