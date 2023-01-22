Helicopters, luxury vehicles, over 50 schools, colleges: Vast property owned by embattled WFI boss Brij Bhushan Singh

Know about Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's vast property | Photo: PTI

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is surrounded by controversies these days after women wrestlers made allegations of sexual exploitation against him. He has been holding the post of the President of the Wrestling Federation of India since 2011.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was born on January 8, 1957, in Vishvoharpur in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. Brijbhushan had become active in student politics since college days. Singh started his political journey in the year 1987 by contesting the election of the Director of the Sugarcane Committee and has earned immense wealth, influence and dominance since then.

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh was elected Member of Parliament for the sixth time. He owns about 54 schools spread across four districts of Devi Patan Mandal, Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich and Shravasti. Among these the Nandini Nagar Mahavidyalaya is in Nawabganj.

It also houses the Nandini Nagar Sports Stadium. The National Wrestling Championshipbparticipated by renowned wrestlers is organised here every year. Brijbhushan is also fond of weapons. As per reports, he has a pistol, a rifle and a repeater, while his wife also has a rifle and a repeater in his name.

MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is the father of two sons and a daughter. One son of MP Prateek Bhushan Sharan Singh is BJP MLA from Gonda Sadar. Singh's wife Ketki Singh has been a BJP MP and district panchayat president.

In Singh's election affidavit of 2019, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh had told that he owns property worth about Rs 10 crore (9,89,05,402), while he has a liability of more than 6 crore (6,15,24,735).

Brij Bhushan Singh is the owner of movable and immovable assets worth 40,185,787 crores, while his wife has movable and immovable assets worth 63,444,541 crores. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had told in the election affidavit that he has movable assets worth Rs 1,57,96,317, while his wife has movable assets worth Rs 2,54,44,541.