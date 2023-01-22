Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Helicopters, luxury vehicles, over 50 schools, colleges: Vast property owned by embattled WFI boss Brij Bhushan Singh

Accused of sexual exploitation of female wrestlers, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has over 54 schools and colleges.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

Helicopters, luxury vehicles, over 50 schools, colleges: Vast property owned by embattled WFI boss Brij Bhushan Singh
Know about Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's vast property | Photo: PTI

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is surrounded by controversies these days after women wrestlers made allegations of sexual exploitation against him. He has been holding the post of the President of the Wrestling Federation of India since 2011. 

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was born on January 8, 1957, in Vishvoharpur in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. Brijbhushan had become active in student politics since college days. Singh started his political journey in the year 1987 by contesting the election of the Director of the Sugarcane Committee and has earned immense wealth, influence and dominance since then. 

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh was elected Member of Parliament for the sixth time. He owns about 54 schools spread across four districts of Devi Patan Mandal, Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich and Shravasti. Among these the Nandini Nagar Mahavidyalaya is in Nawabganj. 

It also houses the Nandini Nagar Sports Stadium. The National Wrestling Championshipbparticipated by renowned wrestlers is organised here every year. Brijbhushan is also fond of weapons. As per reports, he has a pistol, a rifle and a repeater, while his wife also has a rifle and a repeater in his name. 

MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is the father of two sons and a daughter. One son of MP Prateek Bhushan Sharan Singh is BJP MLA from Gonda Sadar. Singh's wife Ketki Singh has been a BJP MP and district panchayat president.

Read: BBC documentary row explained: Why 'India-The Modi Question' is sparking a political row between BJP, Congress

In Singh's election affidavit of 2019, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh had told that he owns property worth about Rs 10 crore (9,89,05,402), while he has a liability of more than 6 crore (6,15,24,735). 

Brij Bhushan Singh is the owner of movable and immovable assets worth 40,185,787 crores, while his wife has movable and immovable assets worth 63,444,541 crores. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had told in the election affidavit that he has movable assets worth Rs 1,57,96,317, while his wife has movable assets worth Rs 2,54,44,541.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Reham Khan, Imran Khan's ex-wife who gets married for the third time?
6 quirky offbeat honeymoon destinations in India
Sexy Photos of Gandii Baat 6 actor Amika Shail that are 'too hot to handle'
Yearender 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023
Who was Tunisha Sharma, the 20-year-old TV actress who died by suicide?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GAIL Limited Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 277 Executive posts, apply at gailonline.com
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.