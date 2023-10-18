Helicopter services at affordable airfare to start soon in Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

The heliports have been identified under UDAN scheme and will be made available at an affordable fare, a statement issued here said.

Helicopter services to Chamba, Palampur and Rakkar in Kangra district, and Reckong-Peo in Kinnaur district would commence soon, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday. The heliports have been identified under UDAN scheme and will be made available at an affordable fare, a statement issued here said.

This would make air travel more accessible to the residents of remote and inaccessible areas besides giving boost to tourism activities, it said. Sukhu said it was the priority of the state government to develop Himachal Pradesh as a famous tourist destination which generates employment and self-employment opportunities for the local youth.

The Himachal Pradesh government was committed to enhancing tourism infrastructure, attract high-end tourists, and improve air connectivity in the state, he said.

