Headlines

Japan teaser: Invincible Karthi is on the run after pulling off Rs 200 crore heist, fans call it 'perfect Diwali film'

Helicopter services at affordable airfare to start soon in Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

‘Gaza hospital explosion done by other team, not Israel’: US Prez Joe Biden expresses solidarity with Netanyahu

Insolvency Process Thrives in Indian Markets, leading Corporate lawyer Dr. Kislay Panday Affirms its Effectiveness

India’s most expensive royal wedding held in 100-room palace, no match for Ambani-Piramal wedding; budget was…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Japan teaser: Invincible Karthi is on the run after pulling off Rs 200 crore heist, fans call it 'perfect Diwali film'

Helicopter services at affordable airfare to start soon in Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Insolvency Process Thrives in Indian Markets, leading Corporate lawyer Dr. Kislay Panday Affirms its Effectiveness

Benefit of eating drumsticks

9 High-paying jobs at Google, their salaries

5 modern-day buildings that defy gravity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Japan teaser: Invincible Karthi is on the run after pulling off Rs 200 crore heist, fans call it 'perfect Diwali film'

Scam 2003 Vol 2 trailer: Gagan Dev Riar's Abdul Karim Telgi returns as 'king of Mumbai', Dinesh Lal Yadav impresses fans

UT69 trailer: Raj Kundra plays himself paying 'karmic debt' in jail, viewers call it attempt to 'clear image'

HomeIndia

India

Helicopter services at affordable airfare to start soon in Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

The heliports have been identified under UDAN scheme and will be made available at an affordable fare, a statement issued here said.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Helicopter services to Chamba, Palampur and Rakkar in Kangra district, and Reckong-Peo in Kinnaur district would commence soon, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday. The heliports have been identified under UDAN scheme and will be made available at an affordable fare, a statement issued here said.

This would make air travel more accessible to the residents of remote and inaccessible areas besides giving boost to tourism activities, it said. Sukhu said it was the priority of the state government to develop Himachal Pradesh as a famous tourist destination which generates employment and self-employment opportunities for the local youth.

The Himachal Pradesh government was committed to enhancing tourism infrastructure, attract high-end tourists, and improve air connectivity in the state, he said.

READ | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Congress releases second list of 53 candidates

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Japan teaser: Invincible Karthi is on the run after pulling off Rs 200 crore heist, fans call it 'perfect Diwali film'

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Big sale on make-up products under Rs 500

Telangana Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra to kickstart Congress poll campaign in state today

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency release postponed to next year, star shares reason: ‘My entire life’s earnings...’

Who is Sehar Shinwari, Pakistani actress who promised dinner date if Bangladesh beat India in World Cup 2023?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE