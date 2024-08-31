Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Samit Dravid, son of former star India cricketer Rahul Dravid, gets selected for India Under-19 squad against…

After Stree 2 success, Rajkummar Rao transforms into action hero with Maalik, shares ‘deadly’ first look on birthday

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches AI tool Jio Brain, is set to revolutionise…

'She was always somebody else's wife': Vikram opens up on his, Aishwarya Rai's 'incomplete love story'

Helicopter being airlifted by MI-17 chopper crashes in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Samit Dravid, son of former star India cricketer Rahul Dravid, gets selected for India Under-19 squad against…

Samit Dravid, son of former star India cricketer Rahul Dravid, gets selected for India Under-19 squad against…

After Stree 2 success, Rajkummar Rao transforms into action hero with Maalik, shares ‘deadly’ first look on birthday

After Stree 2 success, Rajkummar Rao transforms into action hero with Maalik, shares ‘deadly’ first look on birthday

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches AI tool Jio Brain, is set to revolutionise…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches AI tool Jio Brain, is set to revolutionise…

Which animal's meat is consumed most in world?

Which animal's meat is consumed most in world?

World's highest flying birds

World's highest flying birds

Animals that turn white in winter for survival

Animals that turn white in winter for survival

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

After Stree 2 success, Rajkummar Rao transforms into action hero with Maalik, shares ��‘deadly’ first look on birthday

After Stree 2 success, Rajkummar Rao transforms into action hero with Maalik, shares ‘deadly’ first look on birthday

'She was always somebody else's wife': Vikram opens up on his, Aishwarya Rai's 'incomplete love story'

'She was always somebody else's wife': Vikram opens up on his, Aishwarya Rai's 'incomplete love story'

Suparna Anand says casting couch has existed in Malayalam cinema 'since time immemorial', reveals she quit films when...

Suparna Anand says casting couch has existed in Malayalam cinema 'since time immemorial', reveals she quit films when...

HomeIndia

India

Helicopter being airlifted by MI-17 chopper crashes in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath

While lifting the helicopter in need of repair work, the MI-17 plane started losing its balance and sensing danger its pilot dropped the helicopter into an empty space in the the valley.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

Helicopter being airlifted by MI-17 chopper crashes in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A helicopter, which was being airlifted by MI-17 aircraft to Gauchar airstrip for repair work, crashed in Kedarnath on Saturday, officials said.

While lifting the helicopter in need of repair work, the MI-17 plane started losing its balance and sensing danger its pilot dropped the helicopter into an empty space in the the valley. 

"The plan was to take the helicopter to Gauchar airstrip on Saturday, with the help of MI-17 aircraft, for repair. As soon as it covered a little distance, the MI-17 started losing balance due to the weight of the helicopter and wind, due to which the helicopter had to be dropped near Tharu camp," District Tourism Officer Rahul Chaubey said.

There was no passenger or luggage on the helicopter, said the official adding that a rescue team reached the spot as soon as information of the incident was received. "The team is inspecting the situation, " Chaubey said.Rahul Chaubey stated that on May 24 this private helicopter landed in an emergency situation some distance away from the Kedarnath helipad due to some technical faults.

The SDRF team has reached the spot of crash and relief work is going on.There has been no loss of life in this incident. Earlier on August 24, in Pune a private helicopter belonging to an aviation company crashed near Paud village while en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad. The helicopter had four people on board, including the captain. 

Following the crash, the captain sustained injuries and was immediately hospitalized. The remaining three passengers are reported to be in stable condition," according to SP Pankaj Deshmukh of the Pune Rural Police.The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, and authorities are currently assessing the situation for any further developments. (ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

WHO issues warning about Chandipura virus: What you need to know

WHO issues warning about Chandipura virus: What you need to know

R Madhavan rejects offer worth crores to endorse pan masala brand; here's why

R Madhavan rejects offer worth crores to endorse pan masala brand; here's why

Helicopter being airlifted by MI-17 chopper crashes in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath

Helicopter being airlifted by MI-17 chopper crashes in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath

India's most expensive flat is worth Rs 1.36 lakh per foot, it's not owned by Mukesh Ambani

India's most expensive flat is worth Rs 1.36 lakh per foot, it's not owned by Mukesh Ambani

Ex- Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP, days after quitting JMM

Ex- Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP, days after quitting JMM

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

This actress once sold newspaper for survival, gave 14 continuous flops, still called star; earns Rs 3 crore for cameo

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

World's richest actress, worth Rs 66000 crore, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Aish combined, secret to wealth is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement