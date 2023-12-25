Heavy traffic chokes Manali as tourists arrive to celebrate Christmas and New Year

Police in the Shimla area stated on Thursday that they anticipated a massive influx of tourists ahead of the year-end celebrations

Manali in Himachal Pradesh is witnessing traffic jams during the Christmas and New Year holiday season amid a rush of tourists. Every year at this time, there are reports of traffic jams in the area due to the influx of tourists. Due to the heavy traffic congestion, this frequently causes issues for both locals and visitors.

After several regions around the Atal Tunnel received additional snowfall on Saturday, vehicular traffic came to a standstill.

Located beneath the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range, the Atal Tunnel is a roadway tunnel that is considered an engineering marvel in the Himalayas. According to the official website of the Border Roads Organisation, the Atal Tunnel, which is situated on the Leh-Manali Highway in Himachal Pradesh, India, is the longest single-tube highway tunnel above 10,000 feet.

To further promote Himachal Pradesh's customs and culture, the mayor of Shimla City has also organized the first-ever winter carnival, which is expected to bring tourists to the state during this time of year.

In anticipation of snowfall in the exotic places as the year draws to a close, tourists have already begun to arrive in significant numbers in the hilly state.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, stated in an interview with ANI that "the police are expecting over one lakh tourist vehicles to roll into the hill town in the last week of this year."