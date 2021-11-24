'Heavy to very heavy’ rains likely to hit this state in next 24 hours, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with heavy rains in the southern and delta districts of the state with the possibility of downpours in the remote areas of Chennai.

An orange alert in Chennai and neighbouring districts has been issued for Thursday to Saturday.

The IMD in its bulletin said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

The low pressure is likely to move west-north westwards towards Sri Lanka and the southern Tamil Nadu coast.

The Area Cyclone Warning Centre said the low-pressure system will form over Sri Lanka which will lead to rains in Chennai and north coastal Tamil Nadu from Thursday to Saturday.

The weather agency also ruled out the possibility of the low-pressure system changing into a cyclone.