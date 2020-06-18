Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over east and northeast India during next 5 days: IMD

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over east and northeast India during the next 5 days, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

This, the IMD said, will be under the influence and oscillation of a trough that runs from central Pakistan to Manipur at lower tropospheric levels and a cyclonic circulation that lies over Jharkhand and neighbourhood at a lower and midtropospheric levels.

Central India is also very likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over East Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh during next 5 days, the weather department said.

Light isolated to scattered rain and thundershower is very likely to be seen over northwest India except Uttrakhand during next 4-5 days. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely in Uttrakhand in the upcoming days.

The Met Department said that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions were witnessed at a few places over West Rajasthan.

Due to likely dry northwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels over most parts of Rajasthan, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely to continue over Rajasthan during next 2-3 days, the IMD said.