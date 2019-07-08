Heavy to very heavy rain forecast in Mumbai for next 24 hours, Mumbai Police asks Mumbaikars to remain alert

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has shared forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall (upto 200 mm) in the next 24 hours in Mumbai and nearby regions.

"We request Mumbaikars to take precautions & ensure safety," Mumbai Police further requested and advised people to 'Dial100' in case of any emergency.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai which is witnessing a couple of days ago witnessed severe spells of rain, on Monday was once again lashed by heavy rainfall.

Following heavy rains in Mumbai on Monday, a wall collapsed in Andheri East area. This is a second time in the past one week that a wall collapsed due to rains. Earlier, a wall had collapsed in Mumbai's Malad area when it fell down on shanties. At least 21 people had died in the incident.

Rains also affected road and rail traffic and briefly disrupting operations at the city airport. Office-goers braved torrential downpour in many parts of the metropolis to reach their places of work.

The suburbs received around 20 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8.30 am, an IMD official here said.

This caused water-logging on rail tracks at Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Sion and other stations due to which local trains on the Central Line were running slow.

Mumbai airport operations were briefly suspended in the morning due to heavy rains, which prompted the airport operator to divert three city-bound flights, a Mumbai International Airport Limited official said.No flights were cancelled, he said.

Apart from Mumbai, districts including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar will also receive good rainfall activity till 15th July, said Bikram Singh, Director, Met Department.