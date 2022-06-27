Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning warnings for June 28: Check IMD forecast

People run to take shelter amid heavy rain, in Kolkata on Sunday | Photo: ANI

Enhanced rainfall is expected this week in several parts of the country. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) latest weather forecast and warnings issued on Monday (June 27) at 4:30 pm, several states will witness heavy to very heavy and even extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in some on Tuesday (June 28).

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts of Arabian Sea & most parts of Gujarat state today, the 27th June, 2022. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Lat. 24°N/ Long. 60°E, Lat. 24°N/ Long. 65°E, Deesa, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Rewa, Churk, 27.0°N/84°E. pic.twitter.com/1aGmbn79zD — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 27, 2022

Rainfall forecast

As per the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely in West Bengal (Sub-Himalayan) and Sikkim on Tuesday. Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall in isolated places. Similar rainfall forecast is made for Bihar, Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh. Heavy isolated showers will be witnessed over West UP, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Goa, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Karnataka (Coastal), Andhra Pradesh (Coastal) and Kerala.

Thunderstorm and lightning warnings

IMD forecasts thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds to speeds of 30 to 40 kmph at isolated places as very likely over Himachal Pradesh. Isolated places in Uttarakhand, UP, East Rajasthan, MP, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, WB, Sikkim, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh (Coastal), Telangana and Kerala are predicted to see lightning.

Squally weather warning

Squally weather is predicted over north east and adjoining east central Arabian Sea, east central Arabian Sea along and off south Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph. IMD also forecasts strong winds of 50-60 kmph with gusting to 70 kmph as likely over south west Arabian Sea and adjoining west central Arabian Sea. Central and adjoining west central Arabian Sea, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, southwest Bay of Bengal along and off Sri Lanka coast is likely to see 40-50 kmph wind speeds with gusting to 60 kmph. IMD advises fishermen in these areas not to venture into the seas.

