Heavy rainfall continued to batter Mumbai, Thane, and surrounding areas for the second day in a row on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Thane and Palghar districts, warning of heavy rainfall. An orange alert was also in place for Raigad.

For most districts in Maharashtra, the IMD issued a yellow alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rainfall with gusty winds. Areas under the yellow alert include Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and several others, which will continue through Monday, October 21, and beyond in some areas.

Independent weather enthusiast Rushikesh Agre, known for his updates on 'Mumbai Rains' on X (formerly Twitter), warned of intense thunderstorms heading towards Mumbai. He noted that areas like Thane, Bandra, Andheri, and Goregaon are likely to receive heavy downpours, urging residents to stay safe.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic storm is brewing over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD reported that a low-pressure area is expected to form over the East-central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. This system is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm, named Cyclone Dana, by October 23.

Odisha and West Bengal’s coastal regions are expected to receive heavy rainfall from October 23 to 25. Fishermen in these areas have been advised to return to the shore by October 21, as the storm intensifies. IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra warned that some areas in Odisha could see over 30 cm of rainfall on October 24-25.