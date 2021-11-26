Heavy rains to hit this state for next 4-5 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai for the next 4-5 days.

The state is witnessing heavy to very heavy rains, leaving several districts inundated. As many as 21 districts have declared holidays for educational institutions.

The IMD predicted that a cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area and adjoining Sri Lanka coasts, and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over Tamil Nadu coast and south coastal Andhra Pradesh at lower levels, and under their influence, heavy rain will be lashing Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep for the next 4-5 days.

Squally wind, around 60kmph, is likely over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and along and off south Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday and Saturday.

Weather Department also warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Chennai and Nagapattinam districts as well as in delta districts of the state. The IMD also predicted that the entire Tamil Nadu coast will get heavy rains.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran said: "Heavy rains are predicted by the IMD and other weather agencies and two companies of National Disaster Response Force are kept ready at Chengalpattu and one in Kancheepuram."

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department has geared up for all eventualities based on the warning from the Met Department and IMD, he told media persons.

Police, in a statement, said that all the district police superintendents were given directives from the police headquarters on the possibilities of heavy rains. Fire and Rescue personnel are also gearing up for any eventuality.