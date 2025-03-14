Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida and Ghaziabad received light showers of rain in Holi.

Amid rising temperature and humidity, Delhi received light showers at a time when the people are already drenched in colour-mixed water.

The adjoining areas of Noida and Ghaziabad also witnessed rain on Friday.

Though the IMD had earlier forecast a generally cloudy sky with a spell of very light rain or drizzle towards the evening or night, it was a clear sky.

However, before the evening could descend, clouds covered the sky and it started raining soon.

According to the IMD data, the national capital has been moving towards the summer season with the city recording a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year on Tuesday as the mercury touched 34.8 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees above normal.

The vibrant festival of colours provided a refreshing backdrop and residents enjoyed the occasion.

The rain also brought the level of air pollution in the national capital, that recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 170 at 6 pm on Thursday.