Heavy rains predicted in several states, UTs over next 4 days, check latest IMD forecast

Photo: ANI

Several states and Union Territories (UTs) will receive bouts of heavy downpour over the next four days, as per the latest Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Northeastern states will see fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorm/lightning till Tuesday.

Heavy showers are predicted in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the next few days. Southern parts will see widespread rains with heavy downpour in parts in this week.

Heavy showers are expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh (East), Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Odisha on Monday. Heavy downpour is also predicted in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

On Tuesday (September 6), Kerala and Andaman & Nicobar Islands will receive heavy to very heavy rains while heavy showers are also expected in isolated parts of east MP, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, AP, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Similar weather will continue in Kerala and Andaman islands on Wednesday (September 7) and Thursday (September 8). Isolated heavy rains will be seen in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday and Thursday. Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra will also see heavy rains on September 8.

In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala