Heavy rains likely to lash Mumbai tomorrow, cyclonic storm may hit THESE states: IMD

India continues to be at the mercy of the unseasonal monsoons in southern states, as the latest weather forecast predicts heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra and a cyclonic storm in southern states such as Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday has predicted that parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and the northern Konkan region are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on December 1 and 2, with thunderstorms and speedy winds.

In a tweet, IMD said that “fairly widespread/widespread rain/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall" can be expected over Gujarat, north Madhya Maharashtra, and north Konkan on December 1, while isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat and north Madhya Maharashtra on December 2.

A Western Disturbance lies as a trough in mid & upper tropospheric westerlies roughly along Long. 58°E to the north of Lat. 15°N. Under the influence of these systems: — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 30, 2021

According to Skynet weather predictions, heavy rains are expected to lash Mumbai, Ratnagiri, and Dahanu on December 1 and 2. Apart from this, weather agencies have predicted that a cyclonic storm will hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Saturday morning.

IMD said that a low-pressure layover in south Thailand and its neighbourhood is likely to form at 8:30 am and will emerge into the Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours. Thus, it will lead to thunderstorms across the Konkan coast and parts of Mumbai.

IMD, in its statement, said, “Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by December 2 and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours.”

It further added, “It is likely that the northeastern states also experience enhanced rainfall activity on December 5-6, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall owing to the likely northeastward movement of the remnant of the system during the same period.”

(With PTI inputs)