Heavy rains likely in 20 states, UTs: Check IMD weather warnings for today, tomorrow

IMD rainfall update: Very heavy rainfall warning is out for Chhattisgarh for next two days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

Commuters move during rain in Ahmedabad on Friday | PHOTO: IANS

Monsoon is upon us and as per the latest IMD weather update on Saturday (July 16) at 08:00 am, over 20 states and UTs are likely to get heavy rains in the next 2 days. Very heavy rainfall warning is out for Chhattisgarh for next two days while similar warnings were given for Rajasthan, regions in Gujarat, Odisha, parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for today. 

IMD rainfall and thunderstorm warnings for July 16

Isolated places in Rajasthan, Gujarat (Saurashtra and Kutch), Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Karnataka (South Interior), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to be lashed by heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Heavy rains will be witnessed in several states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra (Vidarbha, Madhya), Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat Region, Goa, Konkan, Karnataka (North Interior and Coastal) and Kerala in isolated places.

IMD has issued thunderstorm warning with lightning for isolated places in MP, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Weather warnings for July 17

Chattisgarh is very likely to be lashed by heavy to very heavy rains for a second day.

In several states, isolated bouts of heavy rains are expected. This includes Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, MP, Maharashtra (Vidarbha), Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Goa, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala.

Thunderstorms with lightning warnings are also issued for tomorrow in isolated places over MP, Maharashtra (Vidarbha), Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh (Coastal), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

READ | Monkeypox Scare: Delhi on alert after India reports its first-ever case, LNJP Hospital declared nodal centre

