Heavy rains lashes Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert, check traffic advisory here, video

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and National capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday (12 August), causing waterlogging and traffic chaos in several areas. The downpour from late Monday night have disrupted traffic in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 06:55 AM IST

Heavy rains lashes Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert, check traffic advisory here, video

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and National capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday (12 August), causing waterlogging and traffic chaos in several areas. The downpour from late Monday night have disrupted traffic in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. 

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday as well, with forecast of "thunderstorm with rain." The maximum temperature is going to be 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is going to be 25 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

IMD has predicted light showers in Delhi-NCR region till August 13.Moderated rainfall is predicted on August 14 and 17. The temperature in the daytime will be lower than usual, around 31-32 31–32°C instead of the 34–35°C from past few days.  

Traffic jams expected in Delhi NCR

The heavy rains on Tuesday with waterlogging is likely to slow traffic today, causing disruption in many areas, The NH-9 stretch connecting Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad will be heavily congested. Bottlenecks are also expected from Kalindi Kunj, ITO, and Minto Bridge. In Noida, traffic movement will be sluggish in areas like Sector 62 and Sector 18. As per ANI, there is waterlogging on the Rao Tularam Marg after heavy rains earlier today. The metro stations are also expected to remain crowded with people avoiding road traffic.

