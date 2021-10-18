Heavy rains lash Uttarakhand, Char Dham Yatra halted till further notice

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red alert in Uttarakhand in view of the heavy rains in several districts for the second straight day. Amid the worsening weather conditions in the state, the government has decided to impose certain guidelines for the citizens.

For the safety of the travelers currently in Uttarakhand, the state government has decided to halt the Char Dham Yatra till the weather conditions in the area improve. The Char Dham pilgrimage has been asked not to proceed to the Himalayan temples amid the current conditions.

Uttarakhand district magistrate Mayur Dikshit announced that the pilgrims headed for Yamunotri have been asked to stay in Badkot and Jankichatti, whereas those headed to Gangotri have been asked to stay in Harsil, Bhatwari, and Maneri.

Pilgrims who were headed to Kedarnath and Badrinath have also been requested not to proceed further and halt their journey till the weather improves. Most of the pilgrims on way to Badrinath are staying in Joshimath and Chamoli, according to reports.

The IMD announced a red alert in Uttarakhand in view of the heavy rains and thunderstorms predicted in the state from October 17 to 19, due to which the Chardham Devasthanam Board has announced that the yatra has been halted for the safety of the travelers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that all the schools in the state will remain closed for today in view of the Red alert. The CM further assured that the police, SDRF, and other concerned personnel will be posted in sensitive areas during this time.

A ban has also been imposed on trekking, mountaineering, and camping activities in the high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand, including the Nanda Devi biosphere reserve and other significant forests. These activities will remain suspended till Tuesday, officials have confirmed.

(With agency inputs)