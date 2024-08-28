Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

Rain and thunderstorm hit Delhi-NCR on early Wednesday, causing waterlogging in some areas.

Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning beginning in the early hours of Wednesday.

Visuals of rain lashed parts of the Delhi Gate.

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed as parts of Delhi-NCR receive heavy rainfall. Visuals from Delhi Gate. pic.twitter.com/A6NOVVyn7J — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

Visuals from Chanakyapuri in Delhi showed rain drizzling.

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging witness at Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, following heavy rainfall in the national capital pic.twitter.com/4kB3DKvC3K — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024

Earlier on Tuesday, light rain lashed several parts of the national capital on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. On August 25, rain lashed several parts of Delhi, bringing respite from humid weather conditions. (ANI)

