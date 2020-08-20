Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts more rainfall, thunderstorms

Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on early hours of Wednesday bringing down the temperature to 27 degree Celsius. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi during the next 2 hours.

"20-08-2020; 0415 IST; Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Etah, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Modinagar, Meerut, Siyana, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Jhajjar, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Gannaur, Farrukh Nagar, Kahrkhoda, Bahadurgarh, Bagpath during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

Pilakhua, Bulandshahar, Sikandarabad, Khurja, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Jhajjar, Farrukh Nagar, Bahadurgarh, Rewari, Kosli, Bhiwadi, Bawal, Matanhail, Charki-Dadri, Rohtak, Meham, Bhiwani, Khair, Jattari, Barsana and Deeg during the next 2 hour. August 20, 2020

"Pilakhua, Bulandshahar, Sikandarabad, Khurja, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Jhajjar, Farrukh Nagar, Bahadurgarh, Rewari, Kosli, Bhiwadi, Bawal, Matanhail, Charki-Dadri, Rohtak, Meham, Bhiwani, Khair, Jattari, Barsana and Deeg during the next 2 hour," it said in another tweet.

Due to overnight downpour, several areas in the region were waterlogged, creating troubles for people. Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory informing about water logging at several place in the city including Burfkhana Chowk and MB Road at Pul Pehlad Pur, Jhilmil Underpass, Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors among others.

"Water logging reported at Burfkhana Chowk and MB Road at Pul Pehlad Pur (both carriageway); traffic will remain affected," it said.

IMD had predicted rainfall in Delhi till August 25.