Heavy rains lash Mumbai; severe waterlogging in Dadar, Vashi

Parts of financial capital Mumbai, including Dadar and Hindmata areas, faced severe waterlogging on Monday following heavy rainfall in the region. This caused severe inconvenience to people who were out on the streets headed towards their work.

Meanwhile, heavy traffic congestion was seen in the Vashi area of Navi Mumbai after a spell of rain.

#WATCH Parts of Mumbai face massive waterlogging after heavy rainfall in the region. Visuals from Dadar. pic.twitter.com/aNxraFlRem July 27, 2020

It has been raining intermittently since last night in Mumbai and adjoining areas, said (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) BMC earlier today.

K S Hosalikar, Dy Director General (DDG) of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai, said, "Mumbai morning rains moderate ...With intense spells now going on. It will not there for a longer time."

Mumbai Morning Rains moderate ... With intense spells now going on. It will not there for longer time.. pic.twitter.com/VTU5flQUTe July 27, 2020

"Mumbai and around record moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours. Most of it occurred since early morning with thunder. Colaba's side intensity remained high with ~ 60+ mm RF. Thane, NM side record heavy falls. The latest satellite image indicates a cloud patch near Mumbai. Reducing," he added.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain and thunderstorm in the city for 24 hours. There is a possibility of occasional intense spells. "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thunderstorm in the city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spells," it said.

The Meteorological Centre also predicted generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain for 48 hours.

(With agency inputs)