Heavy rains in India: SpiceJet reschedules flights in THESE major cities, check details here

Due to weather conditions that were caused by heavy rains, SpiceJet has rescheduled flights in 3 major cities, including Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. SpiceJet took to Twitter to inform passengers about the rescheduling of flights due to "bad weather."

Initially, the airline informed passengers about National Capital flights.And then, similar flight reschedule notices were also issued by SpiceJet for Hyderabad and Mumbai. SpiceJet tweeted, "Due to bad weather (heavy rainfall) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

In another tweet, the airline wrote, "#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

Areas in Delhi are expected to have a few more spells of light to moderate rain before the monsoon officially departs the area, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

Additionally, the weather agency reported on Tuesday that the southwest parts of southwest Rajasthan and neighbouring Kutch are no longer under the influence of the monsoon. The monsoon typically returns from Delhi after withdrawing from West Rajasthan in about a week.

