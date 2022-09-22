Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Heavy rains in India: SpiceJet reschedules flights in THESE major cities, check details here

SpiceJet released notification of flights being rescheduled in three major cities, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad owing to the heavy rainfalls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 05:26 PM IST

Heavy rains in India: SpiceJet reschedules flights in THESE major cities, check details here
Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Due to weather conditions that were caused by heavy rains, SpiceJet has rescheduled flights in 3 major cities, including Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. SpiceJet took to Twitter to inform passengers about the rescheduling of flights due to "bad weather."

READ | Mark Zuckerberg expecting third child, Meta founder shares news through viral post

Initially, the airline informed passengers about National Capital flights.And then, similar flight reschedule notices were also issued by SpiceJet for Hyderabad and Mumbai. SpiceJet tweeted, "Due to bad weather (heavy rainfall) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

 

 

In another tweet, the airline wrote, "#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

 

 

Areas in Delhi are expected to have a few more spells of light to moderate rain before the monsoon officially departs the area, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

Additionally, the weather agency reported on Tuesday that the southwest parts of southwest Rajasthan and neighbouring Kutch are no longer under the influence of the monsoon. The monsoon typically returns from Delhi after withdrawing from West Rajasthan in about a week.

READ | Who is Neha Narkhede, co-founder of Confluent, who became youngest self-made woman in India’s rich list?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICAR AIEEA UG Exam 2022: NTA releases answer key, response sheet at icar.nta.nic.in; get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.