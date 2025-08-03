Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh: Flash floods, landslides cut off 400 routes in Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, watch video

11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief
INDIA
Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, as many hill stations are facing the worst monsoon disaster this year.
Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, as many hill stations are facing the worst monsoon disaster this year. More than 400 roads have been shut down, especially in districts like Mandi, Kullu, Chamba and Una.
Heavy rains has caused severe damages to roads and routes, a section of a bridge over the Beas River in Hamirpur’s Sujanpur Tira has developed cracks. Waterlogging has been reported along the Chandigarh-Dharamshala highway.
Malana region of Kullu district is experiencing flash floods, that caused part of the Malana-I Hydropower Project’s cofferdam to collapse. Many heavy vehicles like hydra crane, dumper truck, rock breaker, and a camper vehicle were flushed away due to sudden flow of water. Videos show the sudden rush of flood sweeping vehicles and machinery into the river. No casualties have been reported. A wooden bridge, built by villagers after last year’s bridge collapse was also destroyed, the access to Malana bridge is cut off.
Over 101 people have died due to rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, and drowning and 36 people are still reportedly missing, as per reports. The rains have caused a major infrastructure damage, with around 1,600 homes have been damaged. More than 11 power transformers and 196 water supply schemes have been disrupted.
This year, 51 flash floods, 28 cloudbursts, and 45 major landslides have been reported so far. In total the estimated damage is around Rs 1,692 crore.