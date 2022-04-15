Heavy rains in Bengaluru lead to waterlogging, 1 death due to electrocution

1 death due to electrocution

Heavy rains lashed many parts of Karnataka on Thursday. In the capital Bengaluru, people got some relief from the severe heat due to rains. But many areas of the city have been flooded. According to media reports, one person died due to electrocution during rain. Trees fell in many parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain during the next two days.

Bengaluru's civic body and fire department have launched an emergency operation in the waterlogged areas. According to BBMP, 12 trees were uprooted in the city due to strong wind. IMD has predicted rain for three more days. In such a situation, BBMP has asked its staff to be on alert.

"Be ready to give speedy attention to complaints like water blockage on roads and traffic junctions." Giving a stern warning to the officials, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that if people are not helped, then action will be taken against the officials.

Two and a half hours of rain

It rained heavily in Bengaluru on Thursday night from around 8 pm to 10.30 pm. Due to this, many places in the low-lying areas of Bangalore South, Kathariguppe, Banashankari and JP Nagar were flooded. It is being said that many big drains were overfilled due to heavy rains. Due to this, the roads were water logged.

Death of one due to rains

One person who died due to electrocution in Bengaluru was a resident of Mangamanpally. It is being said that the fruit seller Vasant got electrocuted after coming in contact with the wire hanging from the electric pole. He was immediately taken to the hospital but he died.

A case of negligence has been registered against Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) at Chandralayut Police Station. However, BESCOM employees have denied the allegations saying that there was a power cut in the area at the time of the incident.