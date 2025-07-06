Himachal Pradesh Weather update: Heavy rains disrupt traffic, power, water supply; 269 roads blocked, 285 transformers affected

Kullu district was the second most impacted in terms of road access, with 39 roads blocked in sub-divisions like Banjar and Nirmand due to rainfall-triggered obstructions.

Widespread rainfall across Himachal Pradesh has severely affected essential public utilities, with 269 roads blocked, 285 electricity transformers disrupted, and 278 water supply schemes rendered non-functional in the last 24 hours, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Himachal Pradesh.

In its daily situation report issued at 10 am on July 6, the SEOC said the maximum damage has occurred in Mandi district, where 200 roads are currently blocked due to heavy rains. The district also reported 236 power transformers and 278 water supply schemes disrupted -- the highest in the state.

Kullu district was the second most impacted in terms of road access, with 39 roads blocked in sub-divisions like Banjar and Nirmand due to rainfall-triggered obstructions. Meanwhile, Chamba reported 32 blocked roads and 17 damaged transformers across its sub-divisions, including Salooni, Dalhousie, and Bharmour.

"The heavy monsoon showers have triggered landslides, waterlogging, and infrastructure damage, disrupting road connectivity and essential services across multiple districts," the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said. "Efforts are underway to restore services swiftly, and field teams are on alert in highly affected regions such as Mandi and Kullu."

In districts such as Shimla, Solan, and Lahaul and Spiti, the report showed minimal or no disruptions. However, SDMA cautioned that continuing rains could aggravate the situation in coming days.

The public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in landslide-prone zones. Restoration efforts are ongoing with the Public Works, Electricity, and Jal Shakti departments mobilized for repairs.

The SEOC continues to monitor the evolving situation closely and is coordinating relief efforts through its 24x7 helpline (1070).

The cumulative death toll in Himachal Pradesh's ongoing monsoon season has climbed to 75, combining 45 rain-related fatalities and 30 accidental deaths, including those from road mishaps, electrocution, and a gas explosion, according to official data released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

