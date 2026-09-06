IMD issues fresh warning: Heavy rain, thunderstorms alert for these states till Sept 8, yellow alert in Delhi-NCR

Weather system will keep eastern and northeastern regions on alert, with heavy showers likely in Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan Bengal, Sikkim. IMD issued yellow alert for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad.

The weather system will also keep the eastern and northeastern regions on alert, with heavy showers likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, as well as Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, the weather agency said. Several areas are also likely to see thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Delhi-NCR under yellow alert after 2 days of heavy rain

Delhi is expected to see a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Sunday, although the IMD has not issued any coloured warning for the national capital. Meanwhile, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida have been placed under a yellow alert for Sunday.

The forecast comes after heavy rain over the past two days triggered waterlogging in several parts of Delhi-NCR, with Gurugram witnessing traffic chaos and long queues of vehicles on both Friday and Saturday. The wider region is likely to remain wet, with fairly widespread rainfall expected over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

West Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive fairly widespread rain on Sunday, while East Uttar Pradesh could see similar conditions from September 6 to 8, along with isolated spells of heavy rain. East Rajasthan, too, is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Thunderstorms, gusty winds to hit several states

Rain will not be the only weather concern, as thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely across several parts of the country. On Sunday, gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas, Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and West Rajasthan.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal could see stronger thunderstorms, with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at isolated places. Strong surface winds are also likely in parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The northeastern states, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand are also likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Rain to continue on Monday, September 7

The wet spell is expected to continue into Monday, September 7, although the list of areas likely to receive heavy rain will narrow slightly.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Uttarakhand and West Madhya Pradesh.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely in parts of Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas, and West Madhya Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, and Uttarakhand could also see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on Monday