FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: 14th accused Sheshrav Suryawanshi sent to judicial custody till September 18

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: 14th accused Suryawanshi sent to judicial custody

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India hammer Pakistan by 7 wickets, claim top spot in Group A

Women’s Asia Cup: India hammer Pakistan by 7 wickets, claim top spot in Group A

Tata Sons Chairman Race: T V Narendran, Saurabh Agrawal, Ashish Chauhan among top contenders

Tata Sons Chairman Race: T V Narendran, Saurabh Agrawal, Ashish Chauhan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names

Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus

OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

IMD issues fresh warning: Heavy rain, thunderstorms alert for these states till Sept 8, yellow alert in Delhi-NCR

Weather system will keep eastern and northeastern regions on alert, with heavy showers likely in Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan Bengal, Sikkim. IMD issued yellow alert for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2026, 08:46 AM IST

IMD issues fresh warning: Heavy rain, thunderstorms alert for these states till Sept 8, yellow alert in Delhi-NCR
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The weather system will also keep the eastern and northeastern regions on alert, with heavy showers likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, as well as Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, the weather agency said. Several areas are also likely to see thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Delhi-NCR under yellow alert after 2 days of heavy rain

Delhi is expected to see a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Sunday, although the IMD has not issued any coloured warning for the national capital. Meanwhile, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida have been placed under a yellow alert for Sunday.

The forecast comes after heavy rain over the past two days triggered waterlogging in several parts of Delhi-NCR, with Gurugram witnessing traffic chaos and long queues of vehicles on both Friday and Saturday. The wider region is likely to remain wet, with fairly widespread rainfall expected over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

West Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive fairly widespread rain on Sunday, while East Uttar Pradesh could see similar conditions from September 6 to 8, along with isolated spells of heavy rain. East Rajasthan, too, is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Thunderstorms, gusty winds to hit several states

Rain will not be the only weather concern, as thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely across several parts of the country. On Sunday, gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas, Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and West Rajasthan.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal could see stronger thunderstorms, with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at isolated places. Strong surface winds are also likely in parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The northeastern states, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand are also likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Rain to continue on Monday, September 7

The wet spell is expected to continue into Monday, September 7, although the list of areas likely to receive heavy rain will narrow slightly.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Uttarakhand and West Madhya Pradesh.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely in parts of Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas, and West Madhya Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, and Uttarakhand could also see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on Monday

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘Give hope, not stupid labels’: CJP slams PM Modi for 'Dimagi Naxal' attack at SRCC centenary
CJP slams PM Modi for 'Dimagi Naxal' attack at SRCC centenary
NEET PG Exam 2026: When will answer keys be released, how to access? Know here
NEET PG Exam 2026: When will answer keys be released, how to access? Know here
Delhi SIR: Omision of Election Commission? 11 lakh voters' names deleted before review begins
Delhi SIR: Omision of Election Commission? 11 lakh voters' names deleted
IMD issues fresh warning: Heavy rain, thunderstorms alert for these states till Sept 8, yellow alert in Delhi-NCR
Heavy rains after monsoon due to climate change? IMD issues fresh warning
Is Donald Trump working on 'something much bigger' for Middle East after Iran war? Here's what report says
Is Donald Trump working on 'something much bigger' for Middle East?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement