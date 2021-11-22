Heavy rainfalls wreak havoc in southern states, Andhra Pradesh worst hit, high alert in Karnataka

The unending monsoons in India continue with the southern states with their new victims, with states such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka suffering due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm throughout the past week.

Now, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) that light to moderate rainfall can be expected in some of the South Indian states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry over the next five days, while the conditions in Andhra Pradesh remain grave.

IMD stated on Twitter, “Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days and over Coastal Karnataka on 21st Nov.”

Andhra Pradesh remains the worst-hit state in south India due to the heavy rainfall till now, with the death toll in the state reaching 33. At least 12 people were reported missing due to rain-related incidents in the state, with thousands of homes destroyed.

Vehicles remained stranded on the highways while people rushed to seek shelter across Andhra Pradesh. The floods triggered by heavy rainfall caused severe destruction in the state, with over 2,000 houses destroyed. Rescue operations and relief camps are being organized by the government.

The situation in Karnataka had improved marginally but is predicted to get worse once again as IMD has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in the state. Till now, the death toll in Karnataka due to rains has reached 24 while as many as 658 houses have been destroyed.

Tamil Nadu was one of the worst-hit areas by the monsoons up until last month, though the situation across the state has now improved significantly. Around 18,500 hectares of farmlands were submerged in Villupuram district due to the overflowing of a river, as per reports.

The situation in Kerala and Telangana is considerably calm, with only light to moderate rainfall and mild thunderstorms predicted in the regions. IMD has predicted cloudy skies in both states for the next 24 hours, while other states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh remain on alert.

