Heavy rainfall warning issued for next 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, fishermen alerted

Heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours has been predicted for the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Sunday, i.e. December 1. In most places, there will be 'light to moderate rainfall' while isolated regions will experience 'heavy to very heavy rainfall', according to the IMD forecast. Parts of Chennai were on Sunday lashed with rain.

N Puviarasan, the Director of IMD Chennai, told news agency ANI, "Due to low atmospheric pressure, there will be heavy and moderate rain in almost all the districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," adding that the state has received 39 cm of rain since October 1, a quantity which is 3 cm higher than the seasonal rainfall.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority also declared a holiday for tomorrow in schools and colleges in Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram. Holiday has also been declared for schools in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Chennai.

Authorities also declared a holiday for tomorrow in schools and colleges in Puducherry in view of the heavy rainfall forecast in the area.

Kerala and Lakshadweep were also warned of 'light to moderate rainfall' for the next 24 hours. The same is applicable for coastal and south interior Karnataka for the next 48 hours, the met department said.

Why is the rainfall occurring at this time? According to IMD, the rainfall will occur due to a low-pressure region formed over the southeast Arabian Sea, adjoining Lakshadweep, which will gradually move over to the east-central Arabian Sea. The IMD also predicted that this lower pressure region will later intensify into a deep depression in the next 3-4 days.

A warning was also issued to the fishermen asking them not to venture into the high sea during this time. It said that the squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph) is very likely to prevail over the southwest Arabian Sea and the southeast Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka, Kerala and Comorin-Maldives areas, on Sunday (December 1).

However, on Monday (December 2), the wind speed will remain the same (40-50 kmph) in the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area and increase to 45-55 km over southeast & adjoining the east-central Arabian Sea.