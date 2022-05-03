IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states

File photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Kerala on May 3 and 4.

The weather department also said that heavy rainfall is also likely in regions in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 5 and over Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 4 and 7.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Assam-Meghalaya & Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura on 03rd & 04th May. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Tripura on 03rd May,” it said in a tweet.

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall is expected over Nicobar Islands on 4th & 5th of May and heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted over the Andaman Islands on 06th & 07th May.

It also said that very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms occurred in isolated places of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms and dust storms accompanied by gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph at isolated places over the state are likely on May 4, the weather office added.

Very light rain and thunderstorms are likely at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, while the weather will most likely remain dry over the state's western part on May 5 and May 6, it said.