Heavy rainfall likely in THESE states, Orange alert issued by IMD for Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted very heavy rainfall to heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and some other states in the next few days. The IMD has also issued orange alert for seven districts in Kerala.

According to the IMD, the the Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from some more parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh; Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar; some parts of Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal in the coming days.

Take a look at list of states/union territory which are expected to receive rainfall next week:

Also read IMD predicts heavy rainfalls in THESE states for next few days - Details here

- Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during next five days.

- Maharashtra: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain very likely over Maharashtra during next three days.

- Tamil Nadu: Isolated heavy falls very likely over Tamil Nadu during next five days.

- Karnataka: Isolated heavy falls over coastal Karnataka during October 11-13 and over north interior Karnataka on October 10, 12 and 13.

- Kerala: Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala during October 11-13. Orange alert issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

It is to be noted that “normal" rainfall was received by the country during the four-month Southwest Monsoon season from June to September. All India monsoon rainfall during June 1 to September 30 has been 87 cm against the Long Period Average of 88 cm of 1961-2010. It may be recalled that rainfall was above normal in 2019 and 2020. The total rainfall over the country was 110 per cent in June, 93 and 76 per cent in July and August respe