Heavy rainfall likely in Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places very likely over Odisha, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab.

Apart from these states, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and South Interior Karnataka may also witness heavy downpour, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is likely to prevail over south-west and west-central Arabian Sea. Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail along and off Gujarat.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal. The weather forecasting agency has also advised Fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.