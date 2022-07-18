Search icon
Heavy rainfall in Odisha’s Gajapati triggers landslide

Odisha Landslide: The landslide took place due to a turbulent flow of water from atop the mountains that brought debris with it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 08:41 AM IST

ANI

A landslide occurred in the hilly terrains of Gumma block in Odisha's Gajapati district due to torrential rainfall in the region on Sunday.

The landslide took place due to a turbulent flow of water from atop the mountains that brought debris with it. No casualties have been reported so far.

Gumma Block Development Officer (BDO) Bhaskar Chandra Sahu said, "Due to heavy rainfall, a landslide took place in Gumma block. There was a turbulent flow of water from atop the mountains that brought debris with it. No casualties were reported."

"We have taken stock of the situation on the ground," Mr Sahu said.

