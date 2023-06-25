Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR: Will it rain tomorrow? Check latest IMD weather forecast

Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR: Will it rain tomorrow? Check latest IMD forecast (Photo: Twitter/Delhi Police)

Delhi weather update: The monsoon has reached Delhi, two days earlier than schedule. Heavy rain lashed the national capital overnight. The monsoon on Sunday covered both Delhi and Mumbai together for the first time since June 21, 1961, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Its entry into the financial capital is two weeks late, the Met office said.

The Safdarjung Observatory logged 48.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. Normally, the monsoon reaches Kerala by June 1, Mumbai by June 11, and the national capital by June 27. However, the trajectory that the monsoon followed this year is unusual.

"Monsoon has also arrived in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu. It will move forward in the next 2 days and will cover other parts also," said Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD.

Will it rain on June 26?

According to IMD, heavy rainfall are likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi on June 26. It has also predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and other states.

According to IMD data, the monsoon reached the national capital on June 30 last year. This year, the monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8, a week after its usual onset date of June 1. Conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and the remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir during the next two days, the IMD said in a noon update. The monsoon has covered a significant portion of north India, including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand.

READ | Delhi: Amid heavy rainfall, woman electrocuted to death at railway station