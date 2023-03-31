Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Heavy rainfall causes road cave-in near Hauz Rani Red Light, Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

Delhi Traffic Police issues alert as road caves in near Hauz Rani Red Light.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

Heavy rainfall causes road cave-in near Hauz Rani Red Light, Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory
Picture: ANI

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid the stretch near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road, after a portion of the road caved in. According to the traffic alert posted on Twitter, traffic may remain affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar. The advisory comes after heavy rainfall in the national capital and its surrounding areas since yesterday evening, leading to waterlogging in several parts of Delhi. Visuals uploaded by the Delhi Traffic Police show a Delhi Transport Corporation bus stuck in the pothole formed after the road caved in, affecting traffic movement on the stretch.

This is not the first incident of its kind in Delhi. There have been several cases of this kind. Not to forget when a road in RK Puram collapsed in February of this year, resulting in the fall of a dog and two motorcycles into the hole. Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded in connection with that incident. The latest incident has once again highlighted the need for better infrastructure and maintenance of roads in the city.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and take alternate routes if possible. The Delhi Traffic Police has assured that efforts are being made to clear the area as soon as possible, but it is unclear how long it will take to repair the road and restore normal traffic flow.

Read more: "Personal vanity project": Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM Modi on new parliament building

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad and everything else OnePlus launched at Cloud 11 event: IN PICS
Aamir Khan birthday: From Dangal to Thugs of Hindostan, top 5 highest-grossing movies of the superstar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RBI Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 25 Pharmacist posts at rbi.org.in, know eligibility details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.