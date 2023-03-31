Heavy rainfall causes road cave-in near Hauz Rani Red Light, Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

Picture: ANI

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid the stretch near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road, after a portion of the road caved in. According to the traffic alert posted on Twitter, traffic may remain affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar. The advisory comes after heavy rainfall in the national capital and its surrounding areas since yesterday evening, leading to waterlogging in several parts of Delhi. Visuals uploaded by the Delhi Traffic Police show a Delhi Transport Corporation bus stuck in the pothole formed after the road caved in, affecting traffic movement on the stretch.

Delhi | A portion of a road caved in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road. Traffic might be affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar: Delhi Traffic Police



(Photo: Delhi Traffic Police) pic.twitter.com/YH7iMF3Iv2 — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

This is not the first incident of its kind in Delhi. There have been several cases of this kind. Not to forget when a road in RK Puram collapsed in February of this year, resulting in the fall of a dog and two motorcycles into the hole. Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded in connection with that incident. The latest incident has once again highlighted the need for better infrastructure and maintenance of roads in the city.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and take alternate routes if possible. The Delhi Traffic Police has assured that efforts are being made to clear the area as soon as possible, but it is unclear how long it will take to repair the road and restore normal traffic flow.

Read more: "Personal vanity project": Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM Modi on new parliament building