Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Watch: Huge mob vandalises, loots mall in Pakistan's Karachi on inauguration day, videos go viral

Meet woman who began business at 20 with Rs 2000, now owns company worth crores, not from IIT, IIM, she got famous for..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

6 breathtaking images of outer Space shared by NASA

6 breathtaking images of outer Space shared by NASA

Animals that look similar to Dragon

Animals that look similar to Dragon

Legends who played only one T20I in their international career

Legends who played only one T20I in their international career

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

When Sohail Khan claimed Aishwarya Rai was two-timing Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi: 'When she was going around...'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gets into IIM Ahmedabad, shares photos; netizens ask her CAT rank

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gets into IIM Ahmedabad, shares photos; netizens ask her CAT rank

HomeIndia

India

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging

Heavy rains have also caused damage to the railway track between Kesamudram and Mahabubabad in Telangana.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 06:33 AM IST

Heavy rainfall batters Telangana, Andhra Pradesh; 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amid heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 21 more trains and diverted 10 others due to waterlogging over tracks at several locations.

Heavy rains have also caused damage to the railway track between Kesamudram and Mahabubabad in Telangana.

Among 21 trains cancelled included 12669 MGR Chennai Central to Chhapra, 12670 Chhapra-MGR Chennai Central, 12615 MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi, 12616 New Delhi-MGR Chennai Central, the South Central Railway (SCR) said in a bulletin on Sunday.

While, 12763 Tirupati-Secunderabad, 22352 SMVT Bengaluru-Patliputra, 22674 Mannargudi-Bhagat Ki Kothi, 20805 Vishakhapatnam-New Delhi, and six other trains were diverted, the SCR bulletin said.

Due to heavy water flow at the Rayanapadu, the Southern Central Railway also diverted two trains, SMVB Bengaluru-Danapur and Danapur-SMVB Bengaluru, the SCR bulletin added.

The passengers of the above-mentioned trains were moved to the Kazipet Junction by road. Stranded passengers were transhipped by two 'scratch rakes' formed at the Kazipet Junction, as per the bulletin.

The railway technical word "scratch rake" means of a train readied using spare coaches, mostly matching the original train. Earlier, South Central Railway cancelled over 20 trains and diverted more than 30. Additionally, the railways set up helpline numbers to ensure the safety and convenience of people.

The helpline numbers are; Hyderabad-27781500, Warangal-2782751, Kazipet-27782660 and Khamman-2782885.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and enquired about the situation in both states in the wake of heavy rains and floods.

During his talks on Sunday, the PM assured all possible assistance from the Centre to overcome the challenge.

Telangana's Transport and Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Poonam Prabhakar also interacted with the stranded passengers at Kazipet Junction in Hanumakonda on Sunday and enquired about their problems, a release said. He was accompanied by MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy, Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, and Hanumakonda Collector Praveenya, among other officials, the release said.

The minister assured the passengers that the railway track would be restored as soon as the floodwaters receded and train services would resume.

Further, he spoke with railway officials regarding the restoration of the track and instructed the district collector and other officials to ensure that passengers face no inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka conducted an on-site inspection of flood-affected areas in Errupalem Mandal in Madhira Constituency of Khammam district to assess the situation and oversee relief efforts, as per a release. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu after six hostages found dead in Gaza

Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu after six hostages found dead in Gaza

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

Bizarre egg massage therapy video goes viral, leaves internet feeling queasy

Bizarre egg massage therapy video goes viral, leaves internet feeling queasy

Paris Paralympics: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj beats Sukant Kadam to assure India another medal

Paris Paralympics: Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj beats Sukant Kadam to assure India another medal

Madurai to Bengaluru in 7:45 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

Madurai to Bengaluru in 7:45 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement