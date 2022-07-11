Heavy rain, thunderstorm warnings in several parts, check IMD forecast for today, tomorrow

Ahmedabad: Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Ahmedabad, Monday, July 11, 2022 | Photo: PTI

As the monsoon sets in, the majority of the regions of India have started to receive varying degrees of rainfall. A number of districts have seen flood-like situations emerge while landslides have also disrupted life in the mountain states of the north and even minor ones in Maharashtra and Karnataka. As floods in Assam recede, Gujarat was the latest to be battered by heavy downpour on Sunday. As per IMD’s latest forecast on Monday afternoon, here’s what is predicted for the next two days.

July 11 forecast highlights

Isolated regions in Gujarat will get extremely heavy rains while a few places in the state will also see heavy to very heavy downpour.

States including Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana and Chattisgarh are also likely to see heavy to very rainfall with extremely heavy downpour at isolated places.

Isolated parts of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka will also be lashed with heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Several other states – Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, some parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala are also forecast to see heavy rainfall at isolated places.

States which are forecast to see thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places include Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (West), Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra (Vidarbha region), Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Forecast for July 12

Few regions in Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra (Konkan) will get extremely heavy rains at isolated places.

Maharashtra (Vidarbha and Madhya Maha), and Telangana will get heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rains at isolated places.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is predicted for states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, regions in Gujarat, Maharashtra dna Karnataka.

Several states – Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala will get heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is predicted for isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura and Tamil Nadu,

Puducherry & Karaikal.

