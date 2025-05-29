Sharing an X post, IMD said, Deep Depression over North-West Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts moved nearly northwards and crossed WB-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island & Khepupara over coasts close to Raidighi.

Deep depression over North-West Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts moved nearly northwards and crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. Sharing an X post, IMD said, DD (Deep Depression) over NW BoB (North-West Bay of Bengal) off WB (West Bengal)-Bangladesh coasts moved nearly northwards and crossed WB-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island & Khepupara and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST 29th May 2025 over WB-Bangladesh coasts close to Raidighi, about 40 km SW of Canning. It is likely to move NNE till evening and weaken gradually into a D thereafter."

Earlier in the morning, IMD shared an X post which said, "The depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts moved nearly northwards with a speed of 20 kmph during past 3 hours, intensified into a deep depression and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today, the 29th May 2025 over the same region near latitude 21.3° N and longitude 88.5° E, about 60 km southeast of Sagar Island, and 180 km west of Khepupara (Bangladesh)."

IMD predicted it is likely to continue to move northwards and cross the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara (Bangladesh) by the afternoon of May 29. The Meteorological Department has predicted inclement weather over Assam in the next 24 hours, with a likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected across western and southern parts of the State in the next 2-3 days.

In a press statement, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that, as per the IMD forecast, the weather pattern suggests that a well-marked low-pressure area lies over the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast at 08:30 hrs IST of today.

"Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height. It is likely to move slowly northwards and concentrate into a Depression over the North Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. Under this influence of weather, heavy to extremely heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning along with gusty wind is expected in the western and southern districts of Assam viz. Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, West Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Bajali, Baksa, Tamulpur, Nalbari, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Darang, Udalguri, Marigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Sonitpur, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi etc," the ASDMA said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.)