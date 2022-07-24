Heavy rain spells in 19 states, UTs over next 4 days, check latest IMD forecast

Photo: ANI

As per the latest weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 24 at 7:30 am, several states and Union Territories (UTs) are likely to see bouts of heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 28.

Gujarat is very likely to witness heavy falls with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas on Monday. Similar weather with heavy downpour with thunderstorms will be seen in isolated parts of Andhra Pradesh from tomorrow till July 28. Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry will see sattered to fairly widespread rains on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 26-27).

IMD forecasts Telangana to brace for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow followed by heavy rains over next three days.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy patches with thunderstorm, lightning over next 4 days.

Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana are due to get scattered to fairly widespread rainfall on 26. Similar showers are expected in Uttar Pradesh on July 27-28. Scattered to fairly widespread rains are expected in West Rajasthan over next two days and till Wednesday in East Rajasthan.

Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh will witness widespread rainfall and thunderstorm, lightning over next 4 days. Isolated patches will get heavy rains tomorrow and day after.

Widespread rainfall over West Bengal and Sikkim is likely to continue on July 25. Bihar is expected to get scattered to fairly widespread over 4 days. Isolated heavy rainfall for Odisha today and tomorrow and for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar on July 27-28.

