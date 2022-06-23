Heavy rain predicted in parts of Bengal and Bihar, Delhi to expect rains in 3-4 days

(Image Source: IANS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that in the coming days very heavy rainfall is likely over the Bay of Bengal in northeast and adjoining eastern India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on June 25 and June 26. According to IMD, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Vidarbha on June 23 and June 24.

The Met department predicted heavy rainfall in Bihar between June 23 to June 26, Jharkhand between June 24 to June 25 and Odisha and Chhattisgarh between June 22 and June 26. The Meteorological Department has said that a Western Disturbance is persisting over Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas. Whereas the induced cyclonic circulation is over Northwest Rajasthan.

Another cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand and adjoining parts of Odisha. According to the India Meteorological Department, during the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Coastal Karnataka, parts of Vidarbha, South Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Marathwada and Uttarakhand.

Along with this, except South Tamil Nadu, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, the rest of the country received light rain.

IMD predicted that during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain at one or two places and parts of Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands is possible.

Light to moderate rain is possible at one or two places over rest of northeast India, parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Interior Odisha, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Telangana, Kerala, Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, South Gujarat and Western Himalayas. Light rain is possible in Tamil Nadu and north Chhattisgarh.

IMD has also predicted that for at least the next 3 to 4 days, dry weather conditions will prevail in most parts of Western Himalayas, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Kutch, Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Madhya Pradesh, western parts of Jharkhand and Bihar.