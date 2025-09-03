Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Heavy Rain: Orange alert issued for next four days in THIS state - View the full IMD weather report HERE

Rain Alert: The cyclonic circulation and low pressure system that developed in the Bay of Bengal, according to the Meteorological Department, are intensifying the Madhya Pradesh monsoon. In many areas of the state, heavy to extremely heavy rains are possible from September 4–7.

Pritam Saha

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

Heavy Rain: Orange alert issued for next four days in THIS state - View the full IMD weather report HERE
Rain Alert: Madhya Pradesh is once again experiencing the hues of the monsoon. In various parts of the state, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall today, September 3, 2025. In certain districts, the chaos caused by rain can cause devastation, and the clouds are poised to thunder. An orange alert has been issued for extremely heavy rain in Dewas, Sehore, Harda, Khandwa, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna today, according to the Meteorological Department. Some places are expected to receive up to 8 inches of rain, and some districts may experience thunderstorms along with heavy precipitation.

17 additional areas in the state are under a yellow alert for severe rain. These include the following:

  • Rajgarh
  • Shajapur
  • Vidisha
  • Raisen
  • Narsinghpur
  • Seoni
  • Mandla
  • Dhar
  • Barwani
  • Khargone
  • Burhanpur
  • Agar-Malwa
  • Ujjain
  • Ratlam
  • Jhabua
  • Alirajpur
  • Balaghat

Strong winds, lightning, and moderate to heavy rainfall are possible in some regions. Those who live in low-lying areas have been cautioned by the local government. 

The cyclonic circulation and low pressure system that developed in the Bay of Bengal, according to the Meteorological Department, are intensifying the Madhya Pradesh monsoon. In many areas of the state, heavy to extremely heavy rains are possible from September 4–7. Particularly heavy rainfall is expected in the Vindhya and Malwa-Nimar regions. Rainfall has exceeded the state's average by 30% this year due to the monsoon, and this trend is expected to continue.

A heavy rain notice has been issued for Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir by IMD. Parts of these states are also on red alert due to the ongoing rain, landslides, and floods. The warnings have been issued for Delhi-NCR in the meantime. Parts of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad are anticipated to experience light rain showers, according to the IMD's advisories.

For the safety of the people, a number of states and localities have declared that schools would be closed due to the heavy rain alerts. On Wednesday, schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Shimla, and Jammu & Kashmir were advised to stay closed.

