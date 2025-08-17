Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers, cloudy sky till...

Rain lashes Delhi and parts of NCR region, including Noida, Ghaziabad. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a cloudy sky with light rain and thunder on Sunday.

Rain lashes Delhi and parts of NCR region, including Noida, Ghaziabad. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a cloudy sky with light rain and thunder on Sunday. The temperature is expected to range from 24°C to 33°C. Heavy rainfall on Saturday caused waterlogging in several areas. The water level of the Yamuna River is rising, which is currently at 205.26 meters, just below the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

Cloudy sky, light showers predicted in Delhi-NCR for coming week

Delhi is set to witness cloudy skies with the possibility of very light to light rain or thundershowers until August 22, Friday. On Monday, August 18, cloudy skies with passing showers, max temp 35°C, min temp 29°C, 0.4 mm rainfall is expected.