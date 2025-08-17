'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Avneet Kaur flaunts her combat training skills with powerful punches and kicks

After IAS Anudeep Durishetty and IAS Tina Dabi, UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, here's how much he scored in different subjects

Meet man, IIT alumnus, who failed UPSC five times, became IPS officer, then IAS in sixth attempt, he is from...., AIR is...

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers, cloudy sky till...

6 superhit Bollywood movies that War 2 star Hrithik Roshan said NO to: From Lagaan to 3 idiots

Meet woman, UPSC CSE 2024 topper, who left CA, later became IAS officer to fulfill father's dream, her marksheet goes viral, she is...

THIS multirole fighter jet has wreaked havoc from Iraq, Syria to Libya, is giving tough competition to Rafale, it is developed by..., its name is...

Are these 4 veggies really protein powerhouses? Rakul Preet thinks so, but nutritionist says…

BIG boost for Delhi-NCR, as PM Modi inaugurates 2 highway projects to decongest capital

BTS reunites for first live from the beach after military discharge; Namjoon says he 'misses his wife'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Avneet Kaur flaunts her combat training skills with powerful punches and kicks

Avneet Kaur flaunts her combat training skills with powerful punches and kicks

After IAS Anudeep Durishetty and IAS Tina Dabi, UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, here's how much he scored in different subjects

UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, here's how much he scored

Meet man, IIT alumnus, who failed UPSC five times, became IPS officer, then IAS in sixth attempt, he is from...., AIR is...

Meet man, IIT alumnus, who failed UPSC five times, became IPS officer, then IAS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeIndia

INDIA

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers, cloudy sky till...

Rain lashes Delhi and parts of NCR region, including Noida, Ghaziabad. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a cloudy sky with light rain and thunder on Sunday.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 02:49 PM IST

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers, cloudy sky till...

TRENDING NOW

    Rain lashes Delhi and parts of NCR region, including Noida, Ghaziabad. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a cloudy sky with light rain and thunder on Sunday. The temperature is expected to range from 24°C to 33°C. Heavy rainfall on Saturday caused waterlogging in several areas. The water level of the Yamuna River is rising, which is currently at 205.26 meters, just below the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

    Cloudy sky, light showers predicted in Delhi-NCR for coming week

    Delhi is set to witness cloudy skies with the possibility of very light to light rain or thundershowers until August 22, Friday. On Monday, August 18, cloudy skies with passing showers, max temp 35°C, min temp 29°C, 0.4 mm rainfall is expected.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
      Read More
      Advertisement
      POPULAR STORIES
      From Divyanka Tripathi to Barkha Singh, Maniesh Paul: Celebrities reveal their favourite Pilates routine and health benefits
      From Divyanka Tripathi to Maniesh Paul: Celebs share Pilates tips and benefits
      PM's BIG announcement to develop Sudarshan Chakra defence system against any threat by 2035, says, 'Every citizen must feel...'
      PM's BIG announcement to develop Sudarshan Chakra defence system against any thr
      Janhvi Kapoor sparks memes after chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at Dahi Handi; trolls say it’s Janmashtami, not Independence Day: Watch
      Janhvi Kapoor sparks memes after chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at Dahi Handi; tr
      Akash Ambani opens up about drawing inspiration from parents Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani: 'Till date my father...'
      Akash on drawing inspiration from parents Nita, Mukesh Ambani
      Viral Video: Little girl sings 'Tum Ho Toh' from Saiyaara movie, netizens say, 'I deleted Spotify after...', WATCH
      Viral Video: Little girl sings 'Tum Ho Toh' from Saiyaara movie, netizens say...
      MORE
      Advertisement
      MOST VIEWED
      From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
      From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
      On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
      5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
      Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
      6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
      Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
      Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
      Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
      Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
      MORE
      MOST WATCHED
      MORE
      Advertisement
      DNA ORIGNALS
      DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
      DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
      DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
      DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
      DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
      DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
      DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
      DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
      DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
      DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
      MORE