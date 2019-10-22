Heavy rain lashes Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, red alert issued

While Kerala witnessed incessant rainfall from Monday morning, heavy rains caused a fresh flood scare in parts of Karnataka.

Heavy rains across the southern states of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu have thrown normal life out of gear. While Kerala witnessed incessant rainfall from Monday morning, heavy rains caused a fresh flood scare in parts of Karnataka.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an alert for heavy to extremely heavy rain across 13 of the 14 districts in Kerela. Of these, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Idukki, Malappuram and Thrissur districts are predicted to receive extremely heavy rainfall, and a red alert has been sounded.

The state has already recorded 38 percent excess rainfall after three weeks into the northeast monsoon period.

On Monday, the by-elections in Kerela were affected as people found it hard to reach the polling booths. Heavy rains and waterlogging at the polling booths forced the voter turnout to dip to 58.13%.

With railway tracks and stations waterlogged, the Southern Railways cancelled several trains in the state. The services were, however, partially restored in the evening.

In Karnataka, torrential rains have triggered a flood scare in many parts of the state as many rivers are in spate, especially in north Karnataka. For the past few days, heavy rainfall has continuously lashed the region, damaging roads and other infrastructure and bringing normal life to a standstill.

The state is yet to recover from the devastating floods in August that left 80 people dead.

Bengaluru also witnessed heavy rains on Sunday evening and Monday morning, causing slow-moving traffic due to flooding in several localities.

The meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 3-4 days in entire north and south interior Karnataka, and a red alert has been sounded.

The weather agency also issued a red signal for Tuesday in parts of Tamil Nadu including The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul districts. The hilly areas are likely to receive heavy downpour.

The department further advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Earlier on Monday, at least ten landslips were reported in the Nilgiris district with rains disrupting the movement of vehicles.