The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) on Saturday (May 24, 2025) issued warnings of heavy rainfall in southern and western regions, and north and northwest will be affected with intensive heatwaves. In the latest weather bulletin, the weather department said Delhi and surrounding areas like Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, will continue to experience above-normal temperature. A rise of 2–4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over Northwest India is expeced in the next two days, according to the IMD.

The IMD issued multi hazard warning on X that read, “Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall with isolated Extremely Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Costal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and South Interior Karnataka. Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal and Telangana. Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat State, Lakshadweep, Marathwada, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Vidarbha.”

The weather department also issued alert for thunderstorm at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, windy weather in Gujarat, West Rajasthan between May 24 and 29. “Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds in Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Bihar, East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Interior Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal, Uttarakhand and Vidarbha,” it added.

Also, Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa are likely to be affected with widespread rain from May 24 to May 29, with extremely heavy rainfall especially on May 24 and May 25, it added. “The Depression over south Konkan coast moved nearly eastwards with a speed of 18 kmph during past 6 hours, crossed the south Konkan coast near Ratnagiri between 1130 hrs IST and 1230 hrs IST and lay centred at 1730 Hrs IST of today, the 24th May 2025 over Madhya Maharashtra near latitude 17.1° N & longitude 74.3° E, about 40 km northwest of Sangli (Maharashtra), 100 km east of Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) and 140 km east-southwest of Satara (Maharashtra). It is very likely to continue to move nearly eastwards across south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada & North Interior Karnataka and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area during next 12 hours,” read IMD post on X.